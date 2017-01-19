Romona's Kids: Brook Park trio raising money for less fortunate

It seems that real leaders start early in life. We heard about a few young leaders who are already doing great things for their community, and they're this week's Romona's Kids.

It really warms our hearts when we hear about the incredible generosity of children, including three young people who came up with a way to help other kids their age in Brook Park.

Hannah and Matthew Sensel, along with their cousin Anthony Strini, raised money all year and gave it to the Brook Park Recreation Center to buy snacks for children who go there for after school and other programs.

In previous years, the kids donated the money to the Shop with a Cop program for needy kids and also collected personal care items for the homeless.

