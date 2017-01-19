No snow? No problem for winter-based businesses

Warmer than average temperatures this week aren't stopping businesses such as Brandywine Ski Resort from thriving.

While it may be unseasonably warm and green in other parts of town, Brandywine is white.

"Early snow making really made a big difference. Those folks worked really, really hard to prepare for these kind of contingencies," said Brian Ford, Brandywine Ski Resort Snowsports Director.

Ford said workers took advantage of cold, dry conditions in December and made plenty of snow. Since then, the snow has stuck around for skiers to enjoy.

"The fact they've stored this and made it available for us is going to allow us to stay open until Mother Nature helps us out again," Ford said.

Ford said they typically make snow when it's about 28 degrees out or colder. Although the warm temperatures don't impact business too much, heavy rain does. Brandywine Ski Resort closed a couple times this season, but they plan to be open all weekend and are looking forward to the warmer weather.

Snow plows parked at Reliable Snow Plow in Macedonia. They haven't been out in about a week because of the warmer January weather. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/NsekYG1tiX — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 20, 2017

Ski resorts aren't the only spots that depend on Mother Nature -- snow plow specialists like Reliable Snow Plowing President and Founder Norm Detrick does, too. Workers stayed busy last month cleaning up the snow and ice, but this week it's a different story.

"It's part of what we do, it's what we plan for, it's part of the snow business," said Detrick.

Thursday snow plows lined the parking lot, but that doesn't mean workers were bored.

"Right now we're doing a lot of preventative maintenance and catching up on anything that's broken," said Detrick.

From fixing equipment to making salt mixtures and catching up on paperwork, there's plenty to be done during the warmer weeks.

"Mother Nature does what Mother Nature does, so sometimes it's heavier and sometimes it's a light year and were prepared for both," he said.

Although the weather has been nice recently, workers said they're prepared for the colder weather that's still to come.

Look at that forecast! Sure doesn't seem like mid-January...

How are local businesses that thrive off snow doing? I'll tell you at 9&11PM. pic.twitter.com/fpnDHfvGgr — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 20, 2017

"It feels almost like spring, but don't be fooled," Detrick said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.