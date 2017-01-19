Complaint claims conditions at Cleveland Hopkins pose threat to travelers

A complaint filed to the Federal Aviation Administration by attorney Subodh Chandra – on behalf of whistleblower Abdul-Malik Ali -- alleges runways at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were not properly cleared during recent winter weather and unqualified staffing is creating an ongoing threat to travelers.

Ali was a former airfield maintenance manager; Chandra claims Ali was demoted after raising concerns about runway maintenance. The FAA went on to impose a $735,000 fine after finding Ali’s concerns were substantiated.

The city later reached a settlement with FAA which reduced that fine. Chandra’s complaint alleges recent problems at the airport violates the terms of that settlement.

The complaint also cites an internal email from current airport maintenance manager Robert Henderson where he outlines several troubling issues.

Henderson’s email states the following occurred on Dec. 30, 2016:

· The airport had to temporarily close due to poor runway conditions, an incident Henderson admits was preventable.

· Radios were on the wrong channels, not working, or missing altogether.

· Airfield-maintenance staff lacked situational awareness.

· Three trucks ran off the runway into a safety area.

· Ramp and runway team employees failed to follow the foreman's instructions.

· Leaders failed to properly direct team members during operations.

· There was an incident involving a fuel pump being damaged due to lack of leadership focus.

· The ratio of experienced-to-inexperienced personnel during snow operations was a concern.

· Deicing chemicals were not properly applied or applied at all when needed.

Henderson or his superintendents had to respond or even return to the airport to resolve issues the foremen could not fix.

The complaint also claims the following took place Jan. 10, 2017:

· Airport leadership blundered by failing to apply de-icing chemicals to runways, taxiways, and ramps, even when leaders were on abundant notice by the National Weather Service of an approaching freezing-rain storm.

· This resulted in shutdown of the airport for nearly two hours as well as canceled and delayed flights and landings.

· Airplanes were diverted to other airports.

Click or tap here to see the full report being submitted to the FAA and OSHA by Chandra

Cleveland 19 asked for and received a statement from Cleveland Hopkins Director Robert Kennedy who said, in part:

I am continuing my discussions with staff to gain a better understanding of the issues outlined in the memo and I am committed to fully review the process, policies, resources and personnel qualifications involved. Teams responsible for the winter weather operations have been subject to months of training and we must assure verification of the application of the training principles in the field.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.