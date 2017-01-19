Local women head to Women's March on Washington

Brooke Morrison is heading to the Women's March on Washington with several friends from the Cleveland area. (Source: WOIO)

On President-elect Donald Trump’s first day in office, women from across the country will be in the nation's capital to take part in the Women's March on Washington.

Brooke Morrison, 22, of Cleveland Heights, packed her bags Thursday night for the 360-mile drive to the nation's capital. Morrison and a few friends are driving to Washington D.C. Thursday night into Friday morning.

“We kind of just decided that this is something we need to do. We need to go and just be with our fellow Americans and other women who are struggling to accept this,” she said.

Morrison is joining the thousands of people expected at the Women's March on Washington this Saturday.

“We're going to let them know that even though this is the reality of what's happening, this is only the beginning, we're still going to fight for our rights,” she said.

Morrison is a student at Cleveland State. She worries about LGBTQ rights and Planned Parenthood's future as Donald Trump is just hours away from becoming President. She’s also concerned about equal pay.

“It's 2017 and we're still fighting for this. What the heck! It's sad,” she said.

Morrison hates the way this political campaign season has divided people. But she says it won't stop her from voicing her opinion.

“There's a ton of people saying we're whiners and throwing temper tantrums. No, we're allowed to speak our piece,” she said.

When the march ends, Morrison hopes one message is clear.

“I hope it shows that we are still pushing on through this. Yes this is reality. But yes, we can all come together, have a peaceful protest, hug each other and get through the next four years together,” she said.

Organizers of the Women's March on Washington say their mission is to stand in solidarity, not just for women, but also for minorities and immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

They say women's rights are human rights.

