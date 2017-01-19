NTSB releases preliminary report on Lake Erie plane crash

A model of the type of plane that went missing. (Source: WOIO)

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday on the plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month.

The report says the pilot of the Cessna 525 Citation, John Fleming, took off from Burke Lakefront Airport at 10:56 on Dec. 29. 45 seconds after takeoff, data shows the plane took a right turn, then descended at a rapid pace. The tower lost communication with the aircraft, the controller started search and rescue procedures.

The final data point was entered at 10:57:52 p.m. about two miles northwest of Burke.

The report also stated Fleming just earned his license to fly the Cessna 525 three weeks before the crash.

