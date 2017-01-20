Fire damages Lee-Harvard area home

A fire damaged an east side home early Friday morning.

Cleveland Fire and EMS were called just after 3 a.m. to a fire at 16205 Judson Drive in the Lee-Harvard neighborhood.

EMS said there are no injuries, but the home was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

