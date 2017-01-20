Communication expert gives clue about Trump's Inaugural Address

The entire world will be watching to see what President-elect Donald Trump will say in his inaugural address on Friday afternoon.

Traditionally, that speech is the one that sets the tone and direction of how a President will lead.

Days before the inauguration, Trump was busy on social media, even Tweeting a photo of him drafting the speech at "the Winter White House" Mar-a-Lago. His team says that he's already written a draft of the said-to-be 20 minute long speech and has been tweaking it leading up to the big day.

Communications expert, Leslie Ungar, president of Electric Impulse Communications, says social media has changed the way most people communicate. She says that, while most people try to stick with tradition, Trump has charted his own course and has stayed consistent.

"There's a saying in communication that what someone does and what they do contradicts what they do and his do and his actions have been very consistent," said Ungar. "So I would say he's going to very consistent regardless of what comes up in his address, he's got his supporters but that's not enough to govern the country."

