Police arrest 25-year-old suspect in two convenience store robberies

Westlake police have arrested a 25-year-old suspect who they believe is responsible for two convenience store robberies.

Nicholas Campbell allegedly robbed the Westlake Convenient Food mart on Detroit Avenue on Jan. 3. Police say he demanded money from the clerk. He was not armed.

He is also believed to be behind a Jan. 17 robbery at the Convenient Store on Lorain Road in Fairview Park. Police say he walked into the store, grabbed a can of pop from a cooler and walked up to the front counter to pay. When the cashier opened the register, he reached into the drawer, took cash and ran.

Campbell was arrested Thursday.

