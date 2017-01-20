Man shows up at McDonalds armed with scissors, leads deputies on chase

A man led Wayne County sheriff's deputies on a chase after an incident at a local McDonalds on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect entered the Hillcrest Drive and Lincoln Way McDonalds around noon. According to police, he was having a dispute with a family member who works at the restaurant.

The suspect, who was wearing a mask and armed with scissors, broke a mason jar on the floor of the restaurant and left.

Deputies caught up with him at a relative's house nearby, where the suspect, armed with a knife, demanded that they kill him. A deputy attempted to taser him, but missed. The suspect then jumped into a car at the house and drove away, nearly hitting a deputy.

The suspect then led deputies on a chase into the city of Wooster, broadsiding a deputy along the way. He eventually exited the car and stole a Penske box truck from a Circle K gas station located across the street, starting the pursuit again.

Two sheriff's cruisers, a civilian's car and a semi-tractor trailer were struck during the chase, which ended just north of Smithville when the man drove off the side of the road. He was arrested after a brief stand-off.

