Four arrested in Wooster drug bust

Four people were arrested in Wooster on Thursday on drug charges.

Kenneth Stevens, Jessica Cahal, Helena Kaser and Nicholas Knapic were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Brookside Drive residence. They are charged with trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of drugs, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and having weapons under disability.

The Ohio State Patrol SRT team and their armored vehicle assisted.

