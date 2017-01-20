Medical Examiner IDs remains of three killed in Lake Erie plane crash

The Medical Examiner has identified the remains of three people found after the Dec. 29 plane crash in Lake Erie.

John Thomas Fleming, 45, who piloted the plane, his son John (Jack) Robert Fleming, 15, and their neighbor Brian Sean Casey, 50, were all identified using DNA. Fleming's wife Sue, his 14-year-old son Andrew and Casey's daughter Megan were also on board.

The plane disappeared over Lake Erie just minutes after taking off from Burke-Lakefront Airport. The city ended nearly three weeks of recovery operations on Jan. 17.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says that the plane took off from Burke at 10:56 p.m. and made a right turn 45 seconds later. Data shows that the plane then began descending at a rapid pace as the tower lost communication. The final data point was entered at 10:57:52 p.m. about two miles northwest of Burke.

The report also stated Fleming just earned his license to fly the Cessna 525 three weeks before the crash.

