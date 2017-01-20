The Cleveland Browns taking care of business...finally

Jamie Collins is cashing in with the Cleveland Browns, and Terrelle Pryor may be next. Let’s start with Collins, who came over from the Patriots in a late October trade and immediately made an impact on the Browns’ young defense. While he finished the season third on the team in tackles, many teammates view him as the team’s best defensive player, and he’s expected to thrive even more in new coordinator Gregg Williams’ 4-3 defense.

Which is why the Browns are breaking out the checkbook, and will seal this deal within the next couple of days. How much money? Well, the Patriots had offered Collins more than $10 million a year. Collins expects more.

While he insisted when he first came to town that he would never ask for Von Miller money (the Broncos linebacker/game-changer/Super Bowl MVP cashed in for $114 mil over six years, $42 million guaranteed), he’s certainly going to hit it big with this new deal, which is why he’s willing to stay with a team coming off a 1-15 season.

As for Pryor, well, the Collins deal gives the Browns a great option, which is to franchise tag their wide receiver if they can’t reach a long-term deal. That may not make Pryor and his agent (Drew Rosenhaus) very happy, but it’d be tough to complain about a deal north of $15 mil for that one year, even if it provides no long-term security.

Pryor’s coming off a 1,000 yard season, which is incredible, considering he played with rotating quarterbacks and is still learning the position. Teams will absolutely lineup to sign him if he’s on the market.

It’s the Browns job to make sure it never gets that far. They need more playmakers, not less. They’re about to secure a defensive playmaker for the long haul. Then they should reach a deal with their offensive one.

