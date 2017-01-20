Bay High School student raising money to buy VGo robots for sick students

A freshman at Bay High School is trying to raise money so a 7-year-old girl with a life-threatening disease can be a part of her first-grade class. Two years ago 14-year-old Jane Finley was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

After she was diagnosed Finley missed seeing people at school every day. This past July she was re-diagnosed with a relapse of Hodgkin lymphoma.

After the relapse she knew she would be missing her freshman year of high school. Finley said there are so many children who don't get to experience what it's like to go to school because of an illness.

She wants to raise money to buy at least five of the VGo robots to donate to hospitals. The robot allows a student to replicate all of the things they would normally do while in school, like moving around the room independently, answering questions and participating in class discussion.

One of Finley's friends is a 7-year-old living with an extremely rare and life-threatening disease, one of these robots will help her be a part of her first-grade class. Each robot costs $6,000 to $7,000.

If she is able to raise $30,000 she will be able to pay for 3 VGo robots and pay the yearly fee of $800.

You can donate money at this link

