Man charged after fatal crash that killed Chagrin Falls teen

Grant Wilson was killed in the crash. (Source: GoFundMe)

A man has been charged in the fatal crash that killed a Chagrin Falls teen.

The accident happened on Dec. 23 around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of North Portage Path and Sunnyside Drive in Akron.

An Audi was traveling southbound on North Portage Path, attempting to make a left hand turn eastbound on Sunnyside Drive. A Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on North Portage Path and struck the Audi on the right rear passenger door.

The Audi drove off the roadway and hit a utility pole. All of the people in the accident were transported to local hospitals.

One of the passengers in the Audi, 17-year-old Grant Wilson, was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. A memorial fund has since been started for Wilson.

Police arrested John R. Bird, 50, in connection with the accident. He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, OVI – BAC over .17, speed and reckless operation.

Police say the accident is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol were definitely involved.

