St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Defying The Odds ~ Special on WUAB / CLE 43 this Sunday, 1/22 @ 2PM

Because of you, St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Families are free to focus on their child. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

We won't stop until no child dies from cancer. Our founder believed that "no child should die in the dawn of life," and we've spent more than half a century focusing on our mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago.

Watch our special on WUAB / CLE 43 this Sunday, 1/22 @ 2PM for more information

