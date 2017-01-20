2 people arrested during an anti-Trump march in downtown Clevela - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2 people arrested during an anti-Trump march in downtown Cleveland

An anti-Trump protest took place in downtown Cleveland Friday. (Source: WOIO) An anti-Trump protest took place in downtown Cleveland Friday. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

An impromptu anti-Trump march started in downtown Cleveland during the inauguration Friday afternoon.

About 50 people holding signs and chanting marched down Euclid to East 12th and made their way to Public Square. Cleveland police said two people have been arrested.

On their way to Public Square the protesters stopped at Chipotle.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly