2 people arrested during an anti-Trump march in downtown Cleveland

An anti-Trump protest took place in downtown Cleveland Friday. (Source: WOIO)

An impromptu anti-Trump march started in downtown Cleveland during the inauguration Friday afternoon.

About 50 people holding signs and chanting marched down Euclid to East 12th and made their way to Public Square. Cleveland police said two people have been arrested.

On their way to Public Square the protesters stopped at Chipotle.

Protest Arrests: male arrested for assault on a PO (spit in officer's face) and agg disorderly conduct/One female for agg disorderly conduct — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 20, 2017

Due to protesters on E9-Superior, buses in the area will be rerouted and delayed. Will update when we know more. — Greater Cleve RTA (@GCRTA) January 20, 2017

Protesters are now on Public Square. Buses resuming regular routes. Residual delays may still be possible. — Greater Cleve RTA (@GCRTA) January 20, 2017

