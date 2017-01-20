Football State Championships coming back to Canton - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Football State Championships coming back to Canton

CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio State High School Athletic Association football state championship games will be played in Canton in 2017 and 2018.

OHSAA announced the games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The last three years the games were held in Columbus.

