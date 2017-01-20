Football State Championships coming back to Canton

The Ohio State High School Athletic Association football state championship games will be played in Canton in 2017 and 2018.

OHSAA announced the games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The last three years the games were held in Columbus.

#OHSAA Football State Championships Moving to Canton in 2017 and 2018: https://t.co/EBot03W2kQ pic.twitter.com/pjJWbBUGHU — OHSAA Sports (@OHSAASports) January 19, 2017

