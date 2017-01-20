High school students gather for Inauguration watch party at Baldwin Wallace

About 30 students gathered to watch the Presidential Inauguration at Baldwin Wallace University. (Source: WOIO)

About 30 high school students gathered to watch the Presidential Inauguration of Donald J. Trump at Baldwin Wallace University Friday afternoon.

Students from several local high schools including Cleveland Heights and Akron North gathered at the student union to watch the transition between presidents on a projection screen.

Cleveland-area AT&T employees hosted the watch party.

AT&T’s Aspire program gives students job shadowing opportunities and helps secure mentorships.

Love- Cleveland Hts HS on Trump:"I think he's lying to us, but if he's a president as he is a businessman, I think our economy will be good" pic.twitter.com/q6o5htNPly — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 20, 2017

“We heard a lot about the peaceful transition of power. I think they're witnessing that first hand and I really think that these students have seen a lot that many of us haven't seen in former elections, however things seem to be going very well and I hope that's what they took away from this is that we are one country, one nation, and we need to now come together as I know we will,” said Diane Pruner, AT&T Project Manager.

Dr. Tom Sutton, a professor at Baldwin Wallace, helped lead the students through the inauguration process.

“They’re seeing a peacefulness, a sense of ‘this is how the system works,’” Dr. Sutton said.

Adara from Akron North H.S. about Trump presidency: "I hope that he does improve poverty in America, but I don't feel like he will". pic.twitter.com/wWD2j1wraw — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 20, 2017

Cleveland 19 asked him what he thought of President Trump’s inauguration speech.

“As the speech unfolded, we see Donald Trump does not change a bit. He’s speaking exactly the way he did in the campaign,” Dr. Sutton said.

We asked students what they think of their new president.

High school students stand at attention for the National Anthem at #Inauguration2017 watch party at @BaldwinWallace pic.twitter.com/inB90sO3Y3 — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) January 20, 2017

James Slinger, a senior at Akron North High School, supported Donald Trump’s candidacy for president.

“I hope Donald Trump will bring that change that will help America like he says it will. And I will hope for all Americans,” Slinger said.

But other students we spoke to at the watch party seemed apprehensive.

High school students from Cleveland Heights & Akron at watch party at @BaldwinWallace for #InaugurationDay. pic.twitter.com/GcXSKxfwc8 — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) January 20, 2017

“He's only for the rich, not the poor, he doesn't want the poor to succeed. He only wants the rich to succeed because that's who he's for,” said 17-year-old Love Hayward, who goes to Cleveland Heights High School.

“His actions will speak louder than words,” Hayward said.

“It's a little scary especially as a minority,” said Adara Thumm, a junior at Akron North High School.

“I think it's a little nerve racking. I'm just really hoping that everything turns out fine, that it's a good transition,” Thumm said.

