Man dead after getting hit by car on Miles Avenue in Cleveland

Man dead after getting by a car in Cleveland (Source: Raycom Media)

A Cleveland man is dead after he was hit by a car crossing a street in Cleveland Friday morning. The 46-year-old man was walking around the 13500 block of Miles Avenue around 6:55 a.m.

The victim was struck by a driver going eastbound on Miles avenue. The 42-year-old driver stopped on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol are not involved. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

