Man indicted for murdering 2 people in Lorain was an active gang member

A man has been indicted for murdering two people in January of 2016.

Police said Jocquez Ross shot and killed Michael and Fannie Lewis in their vehicle in the parking lot of the Floridian Apartments at the 100 block of Fox Hill Lane in Lorain on Jan. 31. Ross could face the death penalty if convicted.

Ross is currently in the Lorain County Jail after being arrested in October by Elyria Police during Operation Exodus. This was focused on organized drug gang Money Over Everything.

Police said Ross was an active member of the gang. From the arrest he faces charges of trafficking cocaine, heroin and engaging in a pattern of activity.

