Man accused of abducting a woman in Cleveland turns himself in

Police said the man accused of abducting a woman in Cleveland has been charged. Cleveland Police said Roscoe Hilliard is charged with abduction for the attack on his girlfriend in a store on Woodland Avenue.

The victim in the case was found Tuesday in good health, police said. Detectives responded to a home on Derbyshire in Cleveland Heights after a woman contacted authorities in regards to the investigation. The victim told police she and the suspect in the case have children together.

On Jan. 12 a store clerk reported a woman entered the store on the 3000 block of Woodland Avenue. The woman was crying and asked to use the phone. While the victim was on the phone a man entered the store grabbed her, picked her up and took her outside.

Video later obtained from the store shows the woman arrive at the store in the offender's vehicle. The video shows the woman getting out of the vehicle and walking into the store, a short time later the offender enters the store, grabs her, and carries her out.

