Pair found guilty of manipulating table game at JACK Cleveland Casino

Two people have been found guilty of manipulating the outcome and defrauding a game of craps at the Horseshoe Casino, now known at JACK Cleveland Casino, authorities said.

Authorities said Lonnie Bridges and Kenneth Young, along with an unknown third person, manipulated a table for multiple hours July 25, 2015, by dice sliding -- placing high specialty bets during slides and distracting casino table employees to ensure they were not caught.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

