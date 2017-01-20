Woman pleads guilty to embezzling $222K from Cleveland Racquet Club

A woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling $222,278.05 from the Cleveland Racquet Club.

Mary Jane Page had been charged with theft.

Authorities said Page, a former office manager and bookkeeper for the club, embezzled more than $222,000 from February 2008 to November 2015. They said she exploited her position to issue herself extra payroll checks to cover her expenses with taxes, her house payments, and credit card debt.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

