Demonstrators gather for Women's March on Cleveland

The March on Cleveland took place the day after inauguration. (Source: WOIO) The March on Cleveland took place the day after inauguration. (Source: WOIO)
More than 15,000 people attended the Women's March on Cleveland on Saturday.

Police said everyone was peaceful. There were no issues or arrests during the march.

Hundreds of demonstrators showed support for women's rights and oppose the negative rhetoric of the past election cycle. More than 300 similar protests were held nationwide. 

Demonstrators will met at Public Square for opening marks. The march began down Ontario Street and Lakeside Avenue, stopping at City Hall and Willard Park.

Participants circled back to Public Square for closing remarks. 

Organizers say this will be a non-partisan event and everyone is welcome. 

