Police arrest man they say robbed 2 area convenience stores

A man accused in two recent convenience store robberies in northeast Ohio has been arrested.

Nicholas Campbell, 25, is accused of demanding money from the clerk at the Westlake Convenient Food Mart on Detroit Avenue earlier this month. Police say he wasn't armed.

Campbell is also accused of robbing the Fairview Park Convenient Food Mart on Lorain Road earlier this week. Police said he grabbed cash from the register.

Campbell was taken into custody Thursday by Westlake police.

