Former White House Military Chef talks about food service and security for the President

The cuisine at the White House will certainly change as the Obamas move out, and the Trumps move in. But the duties of White House Chefs go well beyond just preparing meals for the first family.

At the White House, the Navy is responsible for food service.

So, Chef Sam Morgante enlisted in the Navy as a young man, with singular goal of cooking for the President. He joined the submarine force because of it's demanding security clearance and began the years long interview process of becoming a White House Military Chef.



"It is the highest clearance known to any person along with CIA," Morgante said.



He joined the White House at the end of the Clinton administration.



"We are food service security for the president. We are the taste testers for the president, like kings before. The president, first lady cannot eat or drink without our permission," he said.



As part of his duty, he'd travel ahead of the president, to vet what he'd be eating.



"We'd interviewed servers, everybody. Even in the motorcades. Motorcades would stop for ice cream, we're already there…come and gone. It's been pre planned," he said.



No one person is trusted with the first family's food. Secret service and the kitchen staff are watching, even each other.



"If at any point they don't feel comfortable with the situation, everything is compromised and the president is eating peanut butter and jelly in the limousine heading back to Air Force One. It happens all the time," he said.



Morgante says President Clinton was a famous junk food junkie, who requested chocolate chip cookies, in spite of an allergy. And the Bushes were quite particular about their salsas and guacamoles.



Despite the grueling schedule, Morgante has no regrets, and looks back fondly at providing a morale booster, in the form of food, for the most prestigious address in the nation.



"They're the leaders of the free world. That is so intense. That they need a break," Morgante said.

To find out more about Chef Sam Morgante, or contact him about his work fundraising for veterans, or about future events, visit his website: http://www.formerwhitehousechefs.com/

