United Church of Christ holds 'Vigil for Justice'

The United Church of Christ along with leaders from the Sierra Club, the Cuyahoga County Sustainability office, and other civic organizations met downtown in an effort to raise awareness on issues they say can't be ignored.

The church held a Vigil for Justice at its downtown location at noon as President Trump's Inauguration took place.

The United Church of Christ along with other faith based groups and civic organizations gathered to raise awareness on issues concerning and equality for women, immigrants, the LGBT community, and Climate change.

Rev Dr. Brooks Berndt said he and others are especially concerned about how the Trump administration will handle the environment.

"What we've seen from this new administration is a denial of the reality of climate change. We explicitly held this vigil in solidarity with all the struggles for justice because we know as this new administration begins they're proposing policies that are a threat across the board," said Berndt.

This is a national effort by environmental leaders in the United Church of Christ. Berndt says the church plans to hold rallies demonstrations and vigils during the first 100 days of Trump's presidency.

"As a nation we're headed toward a climate cliff. As a world were headed toward a climate cliff. Now is the time to put on the brakes. Now is not the time to accelerate it with policies that further damage our climate. For us, its not a partisan thing. It's about our values and doing what's best for people who are struggling against injustices, struggling against poverty," said Berndt.

