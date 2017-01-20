United Church of Christ holds 'Vigil for Justice'

Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
A suspect in an attempted store robbery may need to spend more time practicing his penmanship before his next heist, if he's not caught first.More >>
A suspect in an attempted store robbery may need to spend more time practicing his penmanship before his next heist, if he's not caught first.More >>
Cleveland Browns release next season schedule.More >>
Cleveland Browns release next season schedule.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>