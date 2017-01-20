Severely emaciated dog headed to experienced foster home

A severely emaciated dog arrived at a Cleveland dog rescue on Wednesday night. As of Friday, officials had found him an experienced foster home to live in once he is feeling better.

Malachi, a 1-year-old pup, weighed 19 pounds on Wednesday. That's 20 pounds underweight.

He's been under a watchful eye at Mutts in a Rutt Rescue. He is on IV fluids and has been fed multiple meals since arriving at the rescue.

On Wednesday he was dehydrated and anemic.

As predicted, he is progressing and will go to a foster home soon. Anyone who wants to donate to Malachi's care can contact muttsinarutrescue@gmail.com or send a check to Mutts in Rut Rescue PO Box 11135, Cleveland,OH 44111. You can also call in a donation to the vet clinic on the Mutts in a Rut account 216-252-4500.

Officials say he's not up for adoption yet, but they'll keep everyone posted.

