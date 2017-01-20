Cleveland Fire Department gets 100 new tactical ballistic vests

Firefighters never know what they're going to face when they answer a 911 call.

More and more firefighters have another foe to fight other than just fires -- sometimes they get shot at while responding to a scene. But now, in Cleveland, when they respond to fight a blaze they will be better protected.

"The vest has the same level of protection as that of the Cleveland Police Department," said Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo.

Firefighters save lives and buildings by putting out fires -- so, why in the world would they need bulletproof vests?

"These vests are being worn because of the national climate or situation of first-responders across the nation, be it police, fire or EMS," said Calvillo.

In other words, firefighters are coming under gun-fire more and more, and without these tactical ballistic vests, someone could take them out as they worked to save lives and property.

The Cleveland Fire Department got 100 new vests. The cost is about $550 each, paid for by taxpayers.

"I tell you what, it's a huge sense of relief. Anything that keeps me up at night, that was one of them. But now that we have vests for our members and their safety to perform their jobs. I sleep good at night," Calvillo said.

The department also got 100 vests from the feds for the Republican National Convention.

Firefighters will only wear the ballistic vests when the situation calls for it. They will not wear their heavy coats and other gear at the same time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.