5 ways Trump's proposed policies could help your pocketbook

There are five ways Donald Trump's proposed policies could help your pocketbook.

He plans on lower taxes for everyone and simplifying the tax code. Right now there are seven tax brackets, and he is proposing three.

He wants to open up access to credit, which is good news for small business owners and those looking to buy homes.

He wants child care expenses to be deductible, which could mean hundreds back in the average parent's pocket.

If you owe student loan debt, there will be a cap of 12 1/2 percent of your salary you would have to pay back every year. If you don't pay all your loans back after 15 years, they will be forgiven.

He also wants to cut taxes on all businesses, no matter the size.

Local economist John Burke says most of those proposals will help create jobs.

“I think it's going to be a benefit, but the benefit is not evenly distributed. It's not going to benefit me the same way it benefits you. If we were multi-millionaires, we will get a lot more benefits than a person making minimum wage,” Burke said.

Burke warns while all of this sounds great, he's concerned taxpayers will pay for these programs and cuts with an increased national deficit.

