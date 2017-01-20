'Anti-hate' event raises money for groups possibly impacted by Trump administration

Hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, dozens of people came together to raise money, support, and raise awareness for Cleveland nonprofit organizations they fear will be affected by his administration.

"I felt like it was an important event to set the tone for how our reaction should be to the new presidency," said attendee Jon Nix.

Friday night, multiple bands came together to play at Push Back 2017, an event held at Mahall's 20 Lanes.

"We're not brandishing this as an anti-Trump event, this is a, I would say, an anti-hate and oppression event," said event co-organizer Nina Holzer.

Holzer said the organizers came up with the idea for the event the day after the election.

Tonight is #PushBack2017, a benefit festival at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. The goal is to raise money for #Cleveland nonprofits. pic.twitter.com/yEHY4PYm12 — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 20, 2017

The goal was to raise money for groups in Cleveland they believe will be directly impacted by the Trump administration's proposed policy changes.

"The incoming administration has some policies they're trying to push that are going to marginalize these people even further," Holzer said.

The groups benefiting from the event include the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, Preterm and The Refugee Response.

Patrick Kearns is the executive director of The Refugee Response. The group works with refugee families new to Cleveland.

"Everybody is nervous, but hopeful, that things will go in a position direction," he said, adding he believes the city can set an example. "We, in Cleveland, feel there's a place for (refugees), and we hope that can be shown throughout the nation as well."

People at Friday night's event want the nation to be more inclusive.

"All the money is going to a great cause, something that I really believe in," said attendee Jamie Overstreet.

Groups gather at @Mahalls20Lanes to support groups (LGBT, refugee) they believe will be impacted by the #Trump administration. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/ygqDUM7QuJ — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 21, 2017

"It's important to support these organizations because these are people that are at the forefront of the fight against any kind of intrusion on our civil rights," Nix said.

Organizers said they didn't set a donation goal, but they hoped the event would make a difference.

