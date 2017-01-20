Man killed after crashing into tree in Portage County

Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Deerfield Township.

It took place 7 p.m. Friday on State Route 14 just south of U.S. 224. Donald Koscher, 85, died at the scene.

Authorities say he was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Berretta north on State Route 14 when he traveled off the west side of the road, striking a tree. Koscher was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

