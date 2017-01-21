Akron police looking for a man who stole a television from an apartment

The Akron Police department is looking for the man who stole a television from an apartment.

The incident happened around 3-4 a.m. on Jan. 19 at an apartment complex on the 200 block of East Exchange Street. Police said the suspect entered the victim's apartment and stole the victims television.

If you have any information about the suspect in the photos you are asked to call police at 330-375-2490. If you see the suspect, do not approach the him and call 911.



VIDEO OF THE SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA

