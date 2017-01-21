Police appreciate support from activists at the Women's March On Cleveland (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police posted on social media many of the demonstrators at the Women's March stopped by to say hello and thank you.

In the post on Facebook police said they appreciate this more than you know. More than 15,000 people attended the Women's March in downtown Cleveland.

Police said the demonstrators were peaceful. There were no issues or arrests during the march.

15,000 + peaceful demonstrators downtown expressing 1A rights. Main topics: various women's rights. No issues or arrests. ??? — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 21, 2017

