Elyria pizza driver robbed at gunpoint

Elyria police are trying to find the man responsible for robbing a pizza delivery driver with a rifle Saturday night. The driver worked at Sambino’s Pizza located on Pasadena Avenue.

According to an employee, a man called the shop to place an order around 11:00 p.m.

The caller requested the delivery driver bring the pizza to the backdoor of a house in the 100 block of Pasedena Avenue. When the driver went to the backdoor with the pizza, a man came up behind him and took his money.

The employee says the gunman took less than $100.

This robbery happened hours after another robbery took place at a business across the street from pizza shop Saturday morning, according to the employee.

