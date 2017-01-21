2 Cleveland Police Officers assaulted on East 143rd St.

Two Cleveland police officers were assaulted after they responded to a domestic dispute on the 3000 block of East 143rd Street on Saturday.

Police said the two responding officers were assaulted to the face. The suspect is in custody.

The names of the investigators and the suspect in custody has not been released yet.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

