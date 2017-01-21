Man dead after a shooting in Cleveland on Saturday (Source: WOIO)

Police said a man is dead after a shooting on East 97th street in Cleveland on Saturday.

Two men were shot during the incident. A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The other victim was shot to the side and to the head.

Both men were transported to local hospitals, the man who was shot in the head has died. Police are now treating this as a homicide investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

