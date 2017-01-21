4 men who robbed a PNC Bank in Cleveland are considered armed and dangerous

Police in Cleveland are trying to find the four men responsible for robbing the PNC Bank on South Moreland Boulevard.

Investigators said the four men had long guns and were wearing masks and gloves when they entered the bank. The four suspects started to yell at employees and customers for them to get their hands up and to get down on the ground.

One of the suspects had a bag in his hand, jumped the counter and emptied two teller cash drawers. Another suspect told the teller to get on her knees, another suspect fired a gunshot into the wall behind the teller counter.

None of the employees or customers were injured. A witness on East 127th street saw a man with a long gun get out of an Orange Honda Element.

Once the driver exited the Element the vehicle caught on fire.

The two men that were in the Element got into another vehicle. This vehicle was possibly a green or blue sedan.

Police said it is believed the Element may have been torched. Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-14000.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the people responsible. PNC Bank has offered an additional $10,000 reward.

The four black males are believed to be in their early 20s. Police said the men are armed and dangerous.

Police add they need the four suspects in custody before someone gets hurt.

