Identification quiz continues as Ohio income tax season opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Taxation will continue to use an identity-confirmation quiz introduced in 2015 during the new income-tax filing season opening Monday.

The department says the quiz helps catch phony income-tax returns in an environment where cybercrimes are a risk. A spokesman says 1.8 million people took the quiz in 2015 and 712,000 last year.

Commissioner Joe Testa says the quiz adds to increased awareness among taxpayers, tax preparers, financial institutions and government tax agencies to help repel cyber criminals.

This year, Ohio taxpayers also will be asked to provide driver's license or state ID-card information for the primary taxpayer, and spouse if married filing jointly, to help combat identity theft. Taxpayers without such identification are still allowed to file electronically.

Taxpayer assistance is available online or at 1-800-282-1780.

