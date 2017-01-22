Ohio offers motorcycle rider education March through November for $50

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Online registration is beginning for Ohio's motorcycle rider education programs.
People who want to learn how to ride a motorcycle or take a refresher on safety can sign up starting Monday for $50 courses scheduled around the state from March through November.
The state Department of Public Safety says more than 250,000 riders have been trained since 1988.
There is a 16-hour course for novice riders. There is also an eight-hour program for experienced riders who are returning to motorcycles or riders 18 and older who have been riding with a temporary permit for more than a year.
Motorcycles and helmets are provided.
Information: www.motorcycle.ohio.gov
