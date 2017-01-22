Former Cleveland Indians third baseman Andy Marte killed in car crash

by Mike Axisa CBS Sports -- Former Cleveland Indians third baseman Andy Marte, once one of the very best prospects in baseball, was killed in his native Dominican Republic this weekend. He was 33. Multiple reports indicate he was killed in a car crash.

Marte's representatives at J.M.G. Baseball confirmed his death on Twitter:

Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field. #RIPAndy

The Indians organization tweeted its condolences:

Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.



RIP.

Marte was once one of the top prospects in baseball, a can't-miss future superstar. Baseball America ranked him as the ninth-best prospect in baseball before the 2005 season, one spot ahead of Hanley Ramirez. Marte made two other appearances in the top 15 of the Baseball America annual top-100 list.

Marte never did live up to the potential he showed in the minors. Rather than develop into Chipper Jones' heir with the Braves, he was traded to the Red Sox and later the Indians, then spent most of his career bouncing around Triple-A. His last MLB appearance came with the Diamondbacks in 2014. He was a career .218/.276/.358 hitter in 308 big-league games.

Over the past two years, Marte found success with the KT Wiz in the Korea Baseball Organization. He hit .312/.390/.547 with 42 home runs in 206 games with KT from 2015-16.