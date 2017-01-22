Cleveland Housing Court Judge Raymond Pianka dies suddenly: condolences pour in

Condolences from various leaders poured in as soon as the news of Raymond Pianka's death spread.

The Cleveland Housing Court Judge died suddenly at his Cleveland home Saturday evening at the age of 65.

Cleveland Municipal Court spokesman Ed Ferenc said he was not certain of the circumstances surrounding the judge's sudden death.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson sends condolences:

"On behalf of the citizens of the City of Cleveland, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences at the passing of Judge Raymond Pianka. I served with Judge Pianka while on City Council and he was a tireless advocate for his community. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as they mourn his untimely death. He will be missed."

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish issued the following statement:

"Judge Pianka was a truly caring and devoted public servant. He recognized the unique value of responsible home ownership and led efforts to enhance and protect t our neighborhoods. Our prayers are with his family."

Pianka served as housing court judge since 1995. He is the sixth judge to hold the position since Housing Court began in 1980.

He attended Cleveland State University and the Cleveland Marshall College of Law, according to his biography on the Cleveland Municipal Court's website. Pianka was one of the founders of the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization and has been credited for his involvement in saving the Gordon Square Arcade from demolition.

Before serving as judge, Pianka was a Cleveland City Councilman and served as chairman of the Community and Economic Development Committee.

Just received word my long time friend and our Housing Court Judge Raymond Pianka has passed away.

Please pray for his family. pic.twitter.com/Ahho8eJGf9 — Zack Reed (@zachreed12) January 22, 2017

Services have not yet been announced.

