Lake County dance team invited to perform at 2017 Special Olympics

This local dance team will be performing at the 2017 Special Olympics in Austria. (Source: Dance Does It)

Dance Does It, a Lake County based dance group, has been invited to perform at the Special Olympics Winter Word Games in Austria this March.

The majority of the team are dancers with special needs or Down Syndrome. A team of 12 will be performing at the games under guidance of Coach Mary Beth Castell, who founded the program.

Since dance is not an official sport in the Special Olympics, the team must pay for all their expenses and they have to raise the money. Their expenses include airfare, lodging, meals, costumes, and other costs for the team while they are in Austria for nine days.

They will compete in a Dance Contest and also perform during the games in the Olympic Village and Closing Ceremonies.

Castell says they hope to "serve as role models and help change perceptions about intellectual disability."

She started the group to offer classes for those with special needs, and they perform regularly to promote awareness of the abilities of those with disabilities.

The group has set up a GoFundMe to help raise the money, and they are about halfway to their goal of $25,000. They are also hosting a "Dance Does It Olympic Gala" on February 9th to raise funds. Donations are tax-deductible.

