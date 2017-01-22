Settlement reached for Ohio teacher fired after political Facebook post

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio school district has reached a settlement after a substitute teacher said he was fired after making a political statement on Facebook.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio says Sylvania Schools near Toledo has agreed to pay $8,400 in damages and legal fees for teacher Derek Ide.

Ide says he was fired following his comments criticizing a South Carolina deputy seen on video pulling a teenager from her school desk and tossing her across the floor.

The school first said Ide was fired for his performance, but the school in the settlement agreed to say that the firing didn't reflect on his teaching performance.

The Blade newspaper reports Ide has agreed not to apply for a position within the Sylvania district during the next two school years.

