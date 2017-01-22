Animal Abuse cases on the rise? Animal rights advocate says not necessarily

This week alone, at least three horrific cases of animal cruelty made their way into the local and national news and circulated thousands of times on social media.

There was a one year old dog who was found nearly starved to death walking the streets of Cleveland. The image of the 19 pound dog, that looked like a skeleton struggling to stand, is one that is not easy to erase from your mind. Animal rescuers have said they think someone starved the pup and then threw him out like he was trash.

Two days later, another story of animal abuse that was disturbing, to say the least. This one came out of Alliance.

Chad Karka was accused of burning his dog alive, throwing the lifeless dog in a fire pit. Eyewitnesses told authorities they saw a dog running around the back yard on fire before the dog's charred body was found by investigators.

Then in Detroit, police were looking for the person or persons responsible for cutting off the nose and ears of another dog.

Why does it seem like so many cases of animal cruelty are popping up and being publicized on social media?

Sharon Harvey is the President and the CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League. She says it's hard to say whether animal cruelty is on the rise.

"I think it is impossible to say whether there are actually more cases or is the awareness and the ease of social media in getting the word out there about these terrible crimes is what's driving the attention. I think, either way, it's a very positive thing for our ability to learn about what's going on and do something about it," said Harvey.

Harvey says the majority of the calls her organization responds to are cases of neglect. The end result of neglect cases can be equally as horrifying, but people who intentionally do things to hurt animals can be significantly more dangerous.

"Those are the people that we have to worry about more. There is documentation and research showing that people who create crimes like that against animals can go on to create crimes against people," said Harvey.

Some animal rights advocates have said social media can be a double edged sword - raising awareness, but possibly giving some bad ideas to people who are likely to carry out abuse.

Overall though, Harvey says the power of social media has been positive.

"I do think that a good part of this story is that the value of animals in society has definitely increased, and that is causing people to be more likely to speak out - to be outraged about these acts against innocent, voiceless animals," added Harvey.

If you see a case of abuse or neglect, report it.

