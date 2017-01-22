Charge dropped, again, against man who burned flag at RNC in Ohio

Photo from protests in downtown Cleveland during the RNC. It's unclear if this person was officially arrested or involved the flag burning incident. (Source: WOIO)

The man whose case led to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the burning of the American flag being protected by free speech no longer faces a charge over another flag-burning at last summer's Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

According to court filings, prosecutors dropped the misdemeanor assault charge against Gregory "Joey" Johnson.

The 60-year-old San Francisco man was arrested after he set an American flag on fire during a July 20 protest near an RNC security entrance. Police said a protester lit a flag on fire, lit himself on fire, and in doing so caught others on fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames and there were no serious injuries.

Johnson's attorney says the charges were politically motivated.

Johnson's torching of a flag at a GOP convention three decades ago led to the landmark 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said flag-burning is protected by the First Amendment.

