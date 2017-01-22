Family needs help searching for missing teen with special needs

The family of a 14-year-old boy with special needs who went missing is asking for help.

Malik Aziz attends John Marshall School of Engineering. His family is concerned because he has severe ADHD, autism, partial complex seizure disorder and asthma.

Malik’s mother said he hasn’t been able to take his medication since Jan. 19 when he went missing.

He was last seen at Thrush Park near 105th Street in Cleveland.

If you see Malik or know where he is, call Cleveland police at 216-623-5100.

