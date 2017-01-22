Organization to raffle LeBron James' practice shoe

The Chardon Community Action Team has announced the raffle of an authentic LeBron James practice shoe.

Tickets will be sold starting at the Feb. 3 boys’ basketball game and subsequent home games at Chardon High School concluding with the game on Feb. 18. The raffle will be held during the last game. The tickets will cost $1 each or six for $5. The winner of the raffle need not be present at the last game to win. All monies raised will be spent to support the mission CCAT to lower tobacco, alcohol, and drugs in our youth.

"It is a great opportunity to support the mission to lower use of tobacco, alcohol, and drugs by our youth while possibly wining a piece basketball history," said Lynn Kempf, vice president of CCAT. "I encourage everyone to attend an upcoming game and support our vital mission."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.