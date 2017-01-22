Missing Geauga County man found dead

The search for a missing Geauga County man is over, police say.

The body of Jason Kwaczek was located Sunday morning, in a wooded area between Manorbrook Drive and Bell Road within the Village of South Russell.

The 33-year-old had been missing since Dec. 30.

Police do not suspect foul play.

The case is currently being investigated by the Geauga County Coroner's Office and the South Russell Police Department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.